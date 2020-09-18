Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in a 10-7 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Sanchez doubled in a run during the Yankees' seven-run fourth inning and capped the team's offensive onslaught with a solo shot to left field in the seventh. The home run marked New York's 19th in its three-game series against the Blue Jays, establishing a major-league record for a regular-season series of any length. Remarkably, the two-hit effort was a first for Sanchez in 41 games this season. He's still hitting a paltry .145 overall but is building momentum by going 4-for-13 with a pair of homers, six RBI and only one strikeout over his last three starts.