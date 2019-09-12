Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Nursing groin tightness
Sanchez left Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers due to left groin tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sanchez appeared to suffer the injury while attempting to steal second base, but he was thrown out and then had to exit the contest. He'll be considered day-to-day until the Yankees provide another update on his status.
