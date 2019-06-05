Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Nursing sore elbow

Sanchez admitted that he was dealing with some pain in his elbow after being hit by Lourdes Gurriel's bat in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays but still expects to play Wednesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera notes that Sanchez's elbow was red from the icing and treatment he required after the contest, but the incident didn't force him to exit the contest early. The Yankees will presumably re-examine Sanchez on Wednesday before determining his status. Even if the Yankees aren't comfortable clearing Sanchez to catch, it's possible he sticks in the lineup as the designated hitter.