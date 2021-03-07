Sanchez has hit two home runs and performed well behind the plate so far in spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

These are promising signs for Sanchez, who struggled both offensively and defensively last season. It is also worth noting that the backstop has struck out only twice in eight plate appearances thus far -- not an earth-shattering rate for most players, but a promising one for Sanchez given his 36.0 strikeout percentage last season. The 2021 campaign figures to be an important one for Sanchez, who lost his starting job in the playoffs last season and could test the patience of the organization if he gets off to a slow start.