Yankees' Gary Sanchez: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez will sit Thursday against the Rays.
Sanchez has gone 7-for-18 with a homer and a pair of doubles over his last seven games. He'll get a rest after making back-to-back starts, with Kyle Higashioka set to catch Gerrit Cole.
