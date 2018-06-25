Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Sanchez was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 1 groin strain, which is expected to sideline him for 3-to-4 weeks, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Sanchez was placed on the disabled list earlier Monday, but the extent of his injury wasn't known until the results of his MRI became available. Assuming the given timetable holds, Sanchez will be out until shortly after the All-Star break. Austin Romine will act as the primary starter behind the plate in the interim, with Kyle Higashioka serving as his backup.