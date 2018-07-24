Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out at least two weeks

Sanchez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right groin strain, will miss at least a couple weeks, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

While he will be eligible to return on Aug. 3, it seems more likely that he is out until at least the following week. Sanchez said he reaggravated the exact same injury that cost him 20 games recently. Austin Romine will serve as the starting catcher while Kyle Higashioka works as the backup while Sanchez is sidelined.