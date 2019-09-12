Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out for Game 1

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He is hitting .217 with two home runs in 23 at-bats this month. Look for him to be back in the lineup for Game 2. Austin Romine is behind the dish and will hit ninth in the matinee.

