Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out Tuesday in possible benching
Sanchez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He had two well-publicized lack-of-hustle plays in Monday's game, so in that sense it's not surprising to see him out of the lineup. However, there was also a report from Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com that Sanchez could have reinjured his groin, hence the lack of effort. More news should trickle out if he did indeed reinjure himself. Austin Romine will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
