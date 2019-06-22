Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Picks up rest

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He'll just be getting a routine rest day while Austin Romine checks in behind the dish. Though Sanchez has frequently served as a designated hitter on days that he's not catching, his opportunities to stick in the lineup as a DH should dwindle after the acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion last weekend.

