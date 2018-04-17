Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Plates three runs in blowout win

Sanchez reached base four times, drove in three runs and scored once in the Yankees' 12-1 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Sanchez's 2-for-36 start to the season through the Yankees' first 12 games now seems to be a distant memory, as the backstop has reached base at a .474 clip in his subsequent four appearances while homering twice and driving in 10 runs. The three-RBI night brings Sanchez's total to 13 for the season, putting him above Francisco Cervelli and Yadier Molina for the MLB lead among catchers.

