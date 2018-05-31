Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Plates two in win
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Astros.
Sanchez entered Wednesday's tilt amidst an 0-for-18 stretch, but he came through with a clutch two-run single to put the Yankees in the lead. His 12 homers and 33 RBI remain elite among catchers, but following up last year's .278/.345/.531 slash line with his current mark of .211/.313/.485 leaves some room for improvement.
