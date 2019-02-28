Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Plays in simulated game
Sanchez (shoulder) took part in a simulated game Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sanchez stepped for a few at-bats against Luis Severino in what likely amounts to the backstop's final hurdle to clear in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery before making his spring debut. Assuming Sanchez reports no discomfort with his shoulder coming out of the workout, he could be included in the lineup for the Yankees' Grapefruit League game Friday versus the Orioles. Sanchez will presumably serve as a designated hitter for a few games before seeing action behind the dish.
