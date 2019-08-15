Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Posts three-run homer

Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, walk and two runs in a 6-5 victory against the Orioles on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was 1-for-11 (.091) in his first three games after coming off the IL, but in the final two games of the series against the Orioles, Sanchez went 5-for-7 (.714) with a double and homer. He has two home runs since returning from his groin injury on Aug. 10. Sanchez is batting .235 with 26 home runs, 63 RBI and 46 runs in 315 at-bats this season.