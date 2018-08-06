Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progresses to throwing, hitting off tee
Sanchez (groin) has been hitting off a tee and doing some throwing at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, Fla. over the last few days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Additionally, manager Aaron Boone relayed that Sanchez is running with about "85, 90 percent of his body weight" on a zero-gravity treadmill as the backstop looks to stay conditioned while working through the right groin strain. Sanchez is scheduled to rejoin the Yankees in New York on Thursday, at which point he could take batting practice and begin running on the field. The Yankees will evaluate Sanchez during those activities before a timeline is mapped out for his return from the 10-day disabled list.
