Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored Friday as he helped the Yankees to a 6-5 comeback win over the Red Sox.

Sanchez got his first hit of the night on a two-RBI ground-rule double to right to get the Yankees on the board in the seventh. Then with two outs in the ninth, Sanchez swatted a game-tying solo home run over the green monster that would eventually send the game to extra innings after the Red Sox failed to score in the bottom half of the inning. The 27-year-old has now recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in 2020 as it appears he may be heating up at the right time with the Yankees fighting for a playoff spot with just nine games remaining.