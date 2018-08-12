Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ramping up activity Monday
Sanchez (groin) is expected to hit indoors and ramp up his catching activity Monday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Sanchez will arrive in New York Sunday night, but his bigger workload will wait to begin until Monday. This still leaves his timetable a bit up in the air, though things should become clearer once it's known how his body reacts to the increased activity.
