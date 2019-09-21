Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ramping up activity
Sanchez (groin) has been doing a little running and throwing and is scheduled to hit off a tee in the cage Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Sanchez resumed running on a treadmill a couple days ago, a week after he went down with a groin strain. A return during the regular season seems unlikely, but Sanchez said he's confident he'll be back for the Yankees when it matters. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka have been splitting time behind the plate for New York.
