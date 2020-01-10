Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Reaches one-year deal

Sanchez and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to avoid arbitration Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez bounced back from a shaky 2018 season to hit .232/.316/.525 with 34 homers in 106 games last season. He's now broken the 30-homer plateau two out of the last three seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories