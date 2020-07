Sanchez caught five innings in an intrasquad game Tuesday and expects to be ready to catch a full game by Opening Day, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez dealt with a sore back and a bout with the flu in early March, but the long layoff has provided adequate time for him to get well. As long as he can maintain his health, the 27-year-old should again rank among the premier power-hitting backstops in the game this season.