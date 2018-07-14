Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ready for rehab assignment
Sanchez (groin) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
The plan calls for Sanchez to play seven innings Sunday and then remain with the affiliate as it travels to Toledo on a road trip. Sanchez has been gradually ramping up his activity in recent weeks and he cleared his final hurdle Thursday by successfully running the bases. It looks like he has a chance to be ready right away July 20.
