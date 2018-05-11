Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Receives breather Friday
Sanchez is not in the lineup against Oakland on Friday.
Sanchez will get the day off after catching all three games against the Red Sox as Andrew Romine will handle Sonny Gray's outing for the series opener. Expect to see Sanchez back in the lineup Saturday.
