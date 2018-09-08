Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Receives day off Saturday

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will head to the bench after starting the previous six games since coming off the disabled list last Saturday, and went 3-for-22 with a home run in 25 plate appearances. Austin Romine will start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Yankees.

