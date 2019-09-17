Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Regular-season return uncertain

Sanchez (groin) has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, though his timeline remains unclear, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez is working his way back from the groin strain which he suffered Thursday. The standard recovery timeline would have him returning right around the final few days of the regular season, though nothing's certain. The Yankees are primarily concerned with his readiness for the playoffs.

