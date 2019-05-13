Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Rejoins lineup Monday

Sanchez (head) is starting at catcher and hitting third Monday against the Orioles.

Sanchez missed Sunday's game due to a head injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener after passing all concussion tests. The 26-year-old backstop, who is hitting .231/.322/.538 with five homers and 10 RBI over his last 15 games, will face righty David Hess in his first game back.