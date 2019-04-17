Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Remains on track for quick return

Sanchez (calf) has been running and catching and will take batting practice Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez believed his calf strain wouldn't require anything more than a minimum stay on the injured list, and he remains on target to return when first eligible Sunday. The Yankees will have more certainty about his return date once he resumes swinging.

More News
Our Latest Stories