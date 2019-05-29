Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Resting in series finale

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Sanchez will receive a routine breather for the day game after the night game, allowing backup Austin Romine to get a turn behind the dish. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a huge May, slugging nine home runs and driving in 15 while batting .287.

