Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Resting Sunday

Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested a day earlier that Sanchez would likely be rested for the series finale, so the slugger's absence Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. Austin Romine will take his first turn behind the plate this season and bat ninth for New York.

