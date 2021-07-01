site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Resting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Sanchez sits after hitting .289/.372/.663 with eight homers in the month of June. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the plate.
