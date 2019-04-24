Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns from injured list
Sanchez (calf) was activated off the injured list Wednesday.
Sanchez's absence due to a calf strain wound up lasting just a few days longer than the minimum 10 days. He was hitting .268 with six homers in 11 games prior to the injury. His return will push Austin Romine back to the bench and sends Kyle Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
