site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-gary-sanchez-returns-to-lineup-779139 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez (hamstring) is starting Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Sanchez left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with left hamstring cramps and didn't play Wednesday. However, he'll start behind the dish and bat sixth in Thursday's series finale against Texas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read