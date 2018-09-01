Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns to lineup Saturday

Sanchez (groin) was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He is starting at catcher and hitting fifth.

Sanchez has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after catching nine innings back-to-back days for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Seeing as the backstop has appeared in just three games since June 24 due to injuries, the Yankees figure to handle him with care down the stretch. Sanchez, who is hitting .188/.283/.416 with 14 homers through 66 games this season, will face southpaw Daniel Norris in his first game back.