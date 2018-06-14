Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns to lineup Thursday

Sanchez is starting at catcher and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Rays, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, Sanchez is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener after receiving a three-day breather amidst a tough stretch at the plate (.075/.197/.094 across his last 15 games). The backstop will face lefty Blake Snell in his return to action.

