Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Riding pine Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't starting Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez has gone 0-for-11 with four strikeouts in his last three games, and he'll take a seat once again Thursday. Kyle Higashioka is starting at catcher in his place.
