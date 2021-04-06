Sanchez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles.
This is Sanchez's first day off of the young season. He went 3-for-7 with a pair of home runs in the first two games of the season and is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over his last two. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers in Opening Day loss•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slated to catch Cole on Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Off to strong spring start•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Avoids arbitration with Yankees•