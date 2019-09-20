Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Running on treadmill

Sanchez (groin) has progressed to running on a treadmill, though his timetable remains uncertain, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sanchez was diagnosed with a groin strain nearly one week ago, so it's good news that he's already progressed to running. When asked about his return, Sanchez stated "maybe before the season is over. We'll see how it goes with all the exams I'm getting."

More News
Our Latest Stories