Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set for shoulder surgery

Sanchez will undergo left shoulder surgery this offseason and is expected to be ready by Opening Day, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The issue has apparently been bothering Sanchez since 2017, and it was recently decided that the backstop would benefit from a debridement. The procedure typically carries a three month timeline, giving Sanchez plenty of time to get back to full speed before the start of the 2019 campaign. A healthy Sanchez will look to bounce-back after struggling through an injury-riddled 2018 season that saw him hit just .186/.291/.406 with 18 homers across 89 games.