Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to begin rehab assignment Thursday
Sanchez (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Sanchez will get his feet wet in the Gulf Coast League before transferring his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If everything goes as planned, Sanchez could be back with the big club after about a week's worth of games. He's been on the shelf since July 24 with a lingering groin issue, but it sounds like the slugging catcher could be back to help the Yankees -- and fantasy owners -- for the stretch run.
