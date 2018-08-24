Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to DH on Saturday
Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter for Saturday's GCL game, and he'll progress to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sanchez landed on the disabled list July 24 due to a strained right groin. Although he hasn't been penciled into the lineup for the Yankees' GCL affiliates so far, the plan is for him to enter the starting nine over the weekend. Barring any setbacks, Sanchez will advance to Triple-A on Monday, with the potential for a return to the big leagues as early as Sept. 3 against Oakland.
