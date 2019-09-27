Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to return Friday

Sanchez (groin) is expected to start Friday's game against the Rangers and catch four or five innings, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sanchez has been out since suffering the left groin strain Sept. 12, but it looks as though he'll be able to get some work in during the final series of the regular season. The 26-year-old is expected to play one additional game this weekend to help get back up to speed after missing the past two weeks.