Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Should return on upcoming road trip

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday he expects Sanchez (calf) to be activated during the Yankees' upcoming west coast trip, which begins Monday against the Angels, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez is eligible to return Sunday but he will apparently require a little extra time before being activated. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Boone also said Sanchez will likely need one or two rehab games before rejoining the lineup, which makes an early week activation seem fairly unlikely.