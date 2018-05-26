Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Singles, walks in return to lineup

Sanchez (calf) went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday's win over the Angels.

He was back behind the plate, which suggests the calf cramping that kept him out of Wednesday's lineup is no longer an issue. Sanchez has added 30 points to his batting average over the last two weeks and is slugging .539 with 12 homers, making him pretty easily the most valuable catcher in fantasy to this point.

