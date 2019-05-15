Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sits for Game 2

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sanchez will take a seat for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after catching all nine innings and going 2-for-3 with a walk and a homer in Game 1. Austin Romine is starting behind the dish in his place.

