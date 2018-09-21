Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sits out Friday

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez finds himself on the bench after being in the starting lineup for the last 10 games, going 6-for-32 with eight walks in 41 plate appearances. Austin Romine returns from a stiff neck to start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories