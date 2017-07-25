Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sits out Tuesday
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Reds.
Sanchez caught the past six games, but he has just a .462 OPS to his name in that span. He'll hit the bench for a night off as a result, allowing Austin Romine to assume catching duties for the evening.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting out front end of doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 14th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits ninth home run of month•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...