Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sits out Tuesday

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Reds.

Sanchez caught the past six games, but he has just a .462 OPS to his name in that span. He'll hit the bench for a night off as a result, allowing Austin Romine to assume catching duties for the evening.

