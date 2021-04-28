Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Sanchez will take a seat for the second straight game, one day after manager Aaron Boone suggested that the struggling backstop would likely lose work to Kyle Higashioka. While stepping into the lineup for Sanchez in Tuesday's 5-1 win, Higashioka further solidified his case for earning more work by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run. With Sanchez's playing time likely headed for a downturn at least in the short term, fantasy managers in leagues that start one catcher are probably justified in cutting him.