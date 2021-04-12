Sanchez will sit Monday against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez has sat just twice in the season's first 10 games. As with his previous off day, he'll hit the bench with Gerrit Cole on the mound, as Kyle Higashioka takes over behind the plate.
