Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Sanchez will get a day off for the first time since Aug. 8 while the Yankees and Rays conclude their series with a matinee game. Erik Kratz will replace Sanchez behind the plate, and Aaron Hicks will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter. Sanchez is batting only .175 in August, but he's slugged six home runs in 17 games.