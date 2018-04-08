Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting out Sunday

Sanchez (calf) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Sanchez will be held out for the second straight day with a calf issue, which he first experienced during the Yankees' extra-inning loss Friday in the series opener. The injury was initially categorized as a cramp, but the back-to-back absences suggest that Sanchez could be dealing with some lingering soreness. There's been no indication that Sanchez will be bound for the disabled list, so the Yankees are hopeful that two more days of rest -- the team is off the schedule Monday -- will be enough for the backstop to reenter the lineup Tuesday in Boston.