Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting out Sunday
Sanchez (calf) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sanchez will be held out for the second straight day with a calf issue, which he first experienced during the Yankees' extra-inning loss Friday in the series opener. The injury was initially categorized as a cramp, but the back-to-back absences suggest that Sanchez could be dealing with some lingering soreness. There's been no indication that Sanchez will be bound for the disabled list, so the Yankees are hopeful that two more days of rest -- the team is off the schedule Monday -- will be enough for the backstop to reenter the lineup Tuesday in Boston.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...