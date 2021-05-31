site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting series opener
Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay.
Sanchez will sit for the second time in four games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat eighth in the series opener.
